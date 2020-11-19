Back

PS5 launches in S'pore with retail price of S$599, & light-up at Gardens by the Bay

Sleek.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 19, 2020, 03:11 PM

The Playstation 5 launched in style in Singapore on November 19.

Here is the light up at Gardens by the Bay signalling its arrival.

Quite cool.

The launch also came with a recommended retail price of S$599.

Which is lower than what some expected.

So what games are there for those with cash to spare?

Launch day titles include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Astro’s Playroom.

PS5 owners can look forward to over three dozen new games this holiday, including Fortnite, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Godfall, Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed.

The new PS5 will also be able to play 20 PS4 games, including Final Fantasy, Persona 5, and Unchartered 4.

Image from Sony

