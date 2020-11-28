Back

Man in Taiwan forced to sell PS5 after wife discovers it was not an air purifier

F.

Julia Yeo | November 28, 2020, 11:58 AM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

 

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) was officially launched on Nov. 12, 2020 in a select few countries including Singapore, and was released in the rest of the world on Nov. 19, 2020, excluding Indonesia, China, and South America.

The PS5's sales were met with overwhelming success, with fans all over the world trying to get their hands on it, due to the limited stock at launch.

Taiwan man sold PS5 off after wife found out it wasn't an air purifier

A man from Taiwan shared his encounter with a PS5 reseller in a Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

According to Jin Wu, he was purchasing a PS5 console from a reseller on Friday, Nov. 20, and was meeting up with them in person.

He decided to call the seller as he had arrived at the agreed meet-up location earlier than planned.

Wu heard a female voice on the receiving end, and commented that the person did not really sound like someone who regularly played games.

He added that the PS5 he was buying was the cheapest he could find on the marketplace that day, but the person sounded very eager to sell off the console, for some reason.

"When the seller arrived, it turned out to be a middle-aged man. You could tell that he definitely played video games, just with a single look," Wu wrote.

While inspecting the contents of the package, Wu struck up a conversation with the seller.

"Where did you buy this console?"

"Pchome (a major online marketplace in Taiwan)."

"Oh, you're really quick at reserving the console. Did you manage to reserve two consoles? If not, why are you selling this?"

The man paused for two seconds before responding:

"It's my wife who wants to sell it..."

"I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain," Wu wrote.

"Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier."

Many Facebook users commented that Wu's encounter was reminiscent of a viral South Korean cartoon by YouTuber JangBijju.

The cartoon depicted a man who tried to fool his wife into believing that the PlayStation console was a router named "Plash Speed".

When the PS5's look was first released, some online users did compare the PS5's uncanny resemblance to other devices, including an air purifier.

Unfortunate.

Top image via Jin Wu/Facebook, bishutoyaju/Twitter

Rebecca Lim's stunt double is proof S'pore can make do with what we've got

Close enough.

November 28, 2020, 05:43 PM

Natural history museum head Peter Ng's moving tribute to S'pore first & longest serving zoologist Dennis 'Paddy' Murphy

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 28, 2020, 04:49 PM

Napoli players all wear No. 10 jersey to honour Maradona who played for club from 1984-1991

His iconic jersey.

November 28, 2020, 04:45 PM

S'poreans rediscover O'My Kampong halal eatery at quiet Sengkang Riverside Park while seeking novel unexplored places

In case you want something out of the way.

November 28, 2020, 03:56 PM

Covid-19: 1 community case found in Tekka & 5 imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 28

Full update tonight.

November 28, 2020, 03:42 PM

S'pore ultramarathoner, 67, runs 800km in 2 weeks for charity, braving blisters, shin splits, & fatigue

Stories of Us: Lim, who completed the feat in just 11 sessions, talks about how he got into ultra-long distance running, and why he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

November 28, 2020, 03:01 PM

'Park properly' written on sanitary pad & stuck on Mini Cooper as driver is a bloody fool

If it sticks, it fits.

November 28, 2020, 02:18 PM

300,000 HDB households can apply for S$225 e-vouchers to buy climate-friendly fridge, LED lights & shower fittings

Save resources and money in the long run.

November 28, 2020, 01:49 PM

5-year-old boy & 4-month-old infant found during drug raids in S'pore: Teen, 16, among 87 arrested

One suspect in Punggol hid behind a false wall and resisted arrest.

November 28, 2020, 01:29 PM

More than 200,000 Covid-19 cases in a day in US following Thanksgiving holiday

The total number of cases in the U.S. is now 13.1 million.

November 28, 2020, 01:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.