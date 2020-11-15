Pringles Japan launched batch of giant 161cm cans for 'Pringles Day' on Nov. 11

On Nov. 11, Pringles Japan took to Twitter to declare that it was Pringles Day.

To celebrate, they also launched a batch of cans measuring 161cm.

Pringles explained that the length was chosen as it was the height of Fuwa-chan, Pringles' spokesperson for the company in Japan.

They also added that they would be offering 11 lucky fans a chance to receive a can based on their height too.

SoraNews had the opportunity to receive one of the cans:

It might be a little hard to walk around with it since it can't exactly fit in a bag.

It looks like it might be a little hard to eat the Pringles too, especially while out and about.

But it can be pretty good for sharing.

That's perhaps one way to end singlehood.

Top photos via Sora News