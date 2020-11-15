Back

Pringles Japan launched batch of giant 161cm cans for 'Pringles Day' on Nov. 11

You'll never be short of pringles.

Siti Hawa | November 15, 2020, 02:04 PM

On Nov. 11,  Pringles Japan took to Twitter to declare that it was Pringles Day.

To celebrate, they also launched a batch of cans measuring 161cm.

Pringles explained that the length was chosen as it was the height of Fuwa-chan, Pringles' spokesperson for the company in Japan.

They also added that they would be offering 11 lucky fans a chance to receive a can based on their height too.

SoraNews had the opportunity to receive one of the cans:

Photo via Sora News

Photo via Sora News

It might be a little hard to walk around with it since it can't exactly fit in a bag.

Photo via Sora News

It looks like it might be a little hard to eat the Pringles too, especially while out and about.

Photo via Sora News

But it can be pretty good for sharing.

Photo by Sora News.

That's perhaps one way to end singlehood.

Top photos via Sora News

