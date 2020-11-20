POSB customer claims ATM at Boon Lay Place Market hacked

A POSB customer has taken to Facebook to claim that an ATM beside Boon Lay Place Market she had used has been compromised by hackers.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 19, the customer wrote that she waited for almost 2 minutes for the ATM to dispense cash during withdrawal.

The customer said she thought the machined had hung, but waited for it to complete the transaction.

She eventually received the money dispensed, she wrote.

However, she said she received a message from DBS/ POSB at night informing her that her card was being blocked due to suspicious activities.

According to the customer, multiple failed transactions were registered on her card by a gaming website, but those attempts failed to go through.

She wrote: "I called the bank and was informed that my card has been blocked due to these activities. I'm lucky they didn't manage to make any transaction."

POSB responds

In response to the woman's post, POSB wrote:

We appreciate that you shared this with us, Lid Wati Hassan. We understand that you've reported the incident to our contact centre, and although we're relieved to know that no fraudulent transactions went through, we would like to check this further. May we trouble you to email us your mobile number at [email protected], and a screenshot of your FB post, so we can investigate this on our end? Thank you very much in advance for your help.

Commenters respond

Other commenters also chimed in.

In response to the post, one commenter claimed to have experienced fraudulent transactions.

She wrote: "Repeated purchase done by Apple. But then I'm an android user 😂"

In a photo posted by another commenter on Nov. 20, the ATM beside Boon Lay Place Market has been cordoned off with works carried out.

Top photo via Google Maps & Lid Wati Hassan