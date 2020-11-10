Christmas-themed Pokemon pop-up store at VivoCity now till Dec. 26, 2020

An official Christmas-themed Pokemon store has popped up in VivoCity.
It will be around until Dec. 26, 2020.
The crowd was very manageable when we visited, with only a handful of people scattered around the store.
The store is a fraction of Jewel Changi Airport's, but it still carries an extensive range of merchandise.
These range from t-shirts to toys and plushies, and even the Nintendo Switch.
Take a virtual tour with the photo dump ahead:
Some random things that you can do without, but may purchase anyway:
More things hovering in the grey area between "useful" and "not useful":
Shoppers will also receive a Pokémon Plush Keychain (worth S$9) as long as they make a purchase (no minimum spending required).
Each customer is limited to one redemption per transaction, while stocks last.
Details
Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk #01-87, Singapore 098585
Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm, daily, now till Dec. 26, 2020.
