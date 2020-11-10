Back

Christmas-themed Pokemon pop-up store at VivoCity now till Dec. 26, 2020

Pika-broke.

Mandy How | November 10, 2020, 03:05 PM

An official Christmas-themed Pokemon store has popped up in VivoCity.

It will be around until Dec. 26, 2020.

The crowd was very manageable when we visited, with only a handful of people scattered around the store.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The store is a fraction of Jewel Changi Airport's, but it still carries an extensive range of merchandise.

These range from t-shirts to toys and plushies, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Take a virtual tour with the photo dump ahead:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Some random things that you can do without, but may purchase anyway:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

More things hovering in the grey area between "useful" and "not useful":

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Shoppers will also receive a Pokémon Plush Keychain (worth S$9) as long as they make a purchase (no minimum spending required).

Each customer is limited to one redemption per transaction, while stocks last.

Details

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk #01-87, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm, daily, now till Dec. 26, 2020.

Top photo by Mandy How

