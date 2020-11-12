Back

S'pore Tourism Board working with Pokémon GO to promote local tourism

Gotta catch 'em all.

Fasiha Nazren | November 12, 2020, 02:28 PM

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is working together with U.S. AR technology company Niantic to showcase tourism offerings via the smartphone game Pokémon GO.

Players will be able to meet and capture Pokémons and engage in virtual raids with other players.

300 new PokéStops

There are up to 300 new PokéStops and Gyms located at tourism establishments and lifestyle offerings from Nov. 12.

Photo from Singapore Tourism Board.

This includes hotels, attractions, retailers, food and beverage establishments as well as at tour ticketing booths in 10 precincts including:

  •  Changi/ East Coast

  • Chinatown

  • Joo Chiat/Katong

  • Kampong Gelam

  • Mandai/Kranji

STB is also planning to schedule special Raid Battles in some areas.

Promote SingapoRediscovers

Upon arriving these PokéStops and Gyms, players will see an in-app banner promoting the SingapoRediscovers campaign.

Thes banners will lead players to the campaign microsite which will display the ongoing SingapoRediscovers promotions available at tourism and lifestyle establishments.

More information about Pokémon GO events and activities will be available on STB's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Top image from Singapore Tourism Board.

