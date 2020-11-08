PM Lee: I never believed in the Opposition's claim of a PAP wipeout in GE2020

While several commentators predicted a landslide victory for the People's Action Party (PAP) before the elections, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he never believed in such a claim.

Never believed that GE2020 would be "a landslide victory" for the PAP

Speaking at a virtual conference held by the PAP on Sunday (Nov. 8) that was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, PM Lee added that he was "not surprised" when the election results fell short of their expectations, even though commentators said it would be "a crisis election, so there would be a flight to safety".

He said: "The PAP bao yia, sure win," and continued, "The opposition even used this to scare Singaporeans, claiming that they feared a wipeout. I never believed this."

He said that while he was "confident" that Singaporeans "firmly supported the government's efforts against Covid-19 -- far more so than in many other countries", he also knew public health was not the only thing on voters' minds.

By the time the election was held in July, people were feeling the pain from both safe distancing restrictions, the sharp lockdown and the sharp economic downturn.

"Despite strong government support over four Budgets, quite a few had lost their jobs, or suffered falls in income," he said, adding that many were worried about their livelihoods and future, and that businesses were also frustrated by the impositions placed on them.

He said: "The anxiety was palpable, and it cost us votes."

Many Singaporeans voted for the opposition expecting PAP would return to power

PM Lee said in addition to a stronger opposition to check the PAP government, there was also "a broader desire for more alternative voices", which has been around for "several elections, and grown over time".

Such a desire resurfaced once the election was called, especially as the opposition "played it up", he said.

PM Lee also said the "unequivocal signal from voters" was that they wanted the PAP to form the government and see Singapore through the challenges ahead.

He elaborated that many who voted for the opposition did so "fully expecting that the PAP government would be returned to power", and that Singapore would continue to be in good hands.

He said this voting behaviour did not come about because people want the PAP out, but "on the contrary and paradoxically", it was because "they believed the PAP is the only party that can win and govern Singapore".

"It is a strange dilemma that we face, but that is how it is."

PAP will strive to win back voters in opposition constituencies

In his speech earlier, PM Lee had commended PAP activists in the opposition wards, who have had "the most difficult task", adding that the PAP is "disappointed not to have done better" in Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC.

In addition, he said Sengkang GRC, which was "narrowly lost", was " painful loss" to the PAP, especially the GRC's team of candidates -- Ng Chee Meng, Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin and Raymond Lye.

The PAP will not give up in these opposition constituencies, he said, adding that they will maintain their presence and strive to win back the voters there.

PM Lee added that the PAP will review the election result carefully to draw lessons that will help them do better next time.

They will act on the valuable feedback that the people have given, such as how they can organise themselves more effectively, and which voter groups they need to pay more attention to, he said.

Accept fair criticism, vigorously defend ideals

PM Lee also said the PAP must not neglect the political contest that has become "more intense" in the new normal.

He added that they should take in fair criticisms and constructive suggestions, and improve their policies and performance.

But they should also defend "vigorously" what they believe in and stand for, take the fight to the opposition, and persuade Singaporeans of the best way forward.

If the PAP is not prepared to fight hard for what they believe in, people will soon sense it, he added.

Duty to see nation through crisis first before handing over leadership

PM Lee concluded his speech by saying leadership renewal remains one of his top priorities.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact, he said it is his duty to see the nation through the crisis before he hands over responsibility for Singapore in good shape to the next team and into safe hands.

He said: "I ask you to support me and my whole team -- older and younger MPs, office holders and backbenchers."

You can listen to PM Lee's speech here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via PAP's Facebook page