Hyperrealistic nugget pillows selling from S$39.95 in S'pore, available in 3 sizes

May spark cravings.

Mandy How | November 01, 2020, 03:31 PM

If you were left drooling over McDonald's S$122.50 nugget pillows, a cheaper alternative is now in Singapore.

Clone A Pillow, an online retailer, is selling the same edgy product (in smaller sizes) from S$39.95, including delivery.

Photo via Clone A Pillow/Facebook

Three sizes are available:

  • 40cm (S$39.95)

  • 50cm (S$49.95)

  • 60cm (S$59.95)

McDonald's nugget pillows are about 90cm, for comparison purposes.

Photo via Clone A Pillow/Facebook

Photo via Clone A Pillow/Facebook

A couple of customers are quite pleased with purchases, apparently.

Customisation available

The service also allows you to customise your own pillows, and basically make anything you want into a huggable companion.

Prices for these start at S$29.95.

Here are some ideas:

https://www.facebook.com/cloneapillow/posts/656491134989911
Cruel pranks work too:
https://www.facebook.com/cloneapillow/photos/a.648772292428462/648774382428253/
Very funny, very tragic.

Top image via Clone A Pillow/Facebook 

