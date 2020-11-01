Hyperrealistic nugget pillows selling from S$39.95 in S'pore, available in 3 sizes

If you were left drooling over McDonald's S$122.50 nugget pillows, a cheaper alternative is now in Singapore.

Clone A Pillow, an online retailer, is selling the same edgy product (in smaller sizes) from S$39.95, including delivery.

Three sizes are available:

40cm (S$39.95)

50cm (S$49.95)

60cm (S$59.95)

McDonald's nugget pillows are about 90cm, for comparison purposes.

A couple of customers are quite pleased with purchases, apparently.

Customisation available

The service also allows you to customise your own pillows, and basically make anything you want into a huggable companion.

Prices for these start at S$29.95.

Here are some ideas:

Cruel pranks work too:

