Hyperrealistic nugget pillows selling from S$39.95 in S'pore, available in 3 sizes

If you were left drooling over McDonald's S$122.50 nugget pillows, a cheaper alternative is now in Singapore.
Clone A Pillow, an online retailer, is selling the same edgy product (in smaller sizes) from S$39.95, including delivery.
Three sizes are available:
- 40cm (S$39.95)
- 50cm (S$49.95)
- 60cm (S$59.95)
McDonald's nugget pillows are about 90cm, for comparison purposes.
A couple of customers are quite pleased with purchases, apparently.
Customisation available
The service also allows you to customise your own pillows, and basically make anything you want into a huggable companion.
Prices for these start at S$29.95.
Here are some ideas:https://www.facebook.com/cloneapillow/posts/656491134989911Cruel pranks work too:https://www.facebook.com/cloneapillow/photos/a.648772292428462/648774382428253/Very funny, very tragic.
