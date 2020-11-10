3 indicators needed for S'pore to enter Phase 3, according to Lawrence Wong

A 70 per cent take-up rate for the TraceTogether app and tokens, compliance with measures and increased testing capabilities: these are the three things Singapore needs to have to be ready for Phase 3, according to co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Lawrence Wong.

During the Q&A section of a press conference by the MTF on Nov. 10, Wong highlighted three indicators that Singapore needs to reach to transition into Phase 3 before the end of the year.

Three indicators

The three indicators are:

1) 70 per cent take-up rate for the TraceTogether app and tokens.

Wong said that Singapore is "not there yet" but mentioned that the token distribution is currently ongoing islandwide and will reach everyone eventually by mid to end December.

Wong said that participation rates will go up with the use of the tokens alone, but he encouraged citizens to download the app, noting that if citizens were to do so on their own accord, the participation rate would go up faster.

2) Overall compliance and cooperation with safe-distancing measures

Wong said there is a need to see Singaporeans "taking today's measures seriously", remarking that if it was not the case, a further relaxation of the safe-distancing measures would be "very, very risky".

As such, the government seeks everyone's cooperation to do so.

Wong said the government wants to ensure that there is continued vigilance and cooperation with all prevailing safe management measures, via their current enforcement efforts such as the deployment of safe-distancing ambassadors.

3) Increased testing capabilities

The third indicator is for Singapore to have increased testing capabilities.

Wong noted that the testing capabilities in Singapore are "already in place" and it is progressing well.

Wong then reiterated the importance of the increase in the take-up rate for TraceTogether and compliance with safe management measures, for Phase 3 to take place.

As to when exactly Singapore will progress to Phase 3, Wong said to "keep an open mind", While he says that there is a chance for Singapore to do so before the end of the year, he also lists early 2021 as a possibility as well.

Wong cautioned against "bad consequences" with rushing into Phase 3, emphasising that it is "more important that we do it right".

Photos via Tan Guan Zhen and Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images.