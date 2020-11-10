Back

3 indicators needed for S'pore to enter Phase 3, according to Lawrence Wong

Phase 3 may happen by the end of the year or early 2021.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 10, 2020, 07:22 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

A 70 per cent take-up rate for the TraceTogether app and tokens, compliance with measures and increased testing capabilities: these are the three things Singapore needs to have to be ready for Phase 3, according to co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) Lawrence Wong.

During the Q&A section of a press conference by the MTF on Nov. 10, Wong highlighted three indicators that Singapore needs to reach to transition into Phase 3 before the end of the year.

Three indicators

The three indicators are:

1) 70 per cent take-up rate for the TraceTogether app and tokens.

Wong said that Singapore is "not there yet" but mentioned that the token distribution is currently ongoing islandwide and will reach everyone eventually by mid to end December.

Wong said that participation rates will go up with the use of the tokens alone, but he encouraged citizens to download the app, noting that if citizens were to do so on their own accord, the participation rate would go up faster.

2) Overall compliance and cooperation with safe-distancing measures

Wong said there is a need to see Singaporeans "taking today's measures seriously", remarking that if it was not the case, a further relaxation of the safe-distancing measures would be "very, very risky".

As such, the government seeks everyone's cooperation to do so.

Wong said the government wants to ensure that there is continued vigilance and cooperation with all prevailing safe management measures, via their current enforcement efforts such as the deployment of safe-distancing ambassadors.

3) Increased testing capabilities

The third indicator is for Singapore to have increased testing capabilities.

Wong noted that the testing capabilities in Singapore are "already in place" and it is progressing well.

Wong then reiterated the importance of the increase in the take-up rate for TraceTogether and compliance with safe management measures, for Phase 3 to take place.

As to when exactly Singapore will progress to Phase 3, Wong said to "keep an open mind",  While he says that there is a chance for Singapore to do so before the end of the year, he also lists early 2021 as a possibility as well.

Wong cautioned against "bad consequences" with rushing into Phase 3, emphasising that it is "more important that we do it right".

Photos via Tan Guan Zhen and Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

KFC S'pore pairing its cheese sauce with more items from Nov. 11

About time.

November 10, 2020, 07:45 PM

S'porean finds dead civet cat beneath PIE barrier after receiving SOS to save stranded cat

Poor thing.

November 10, 2020, 06:53 PM

S'pore govt doesn't intend to vaccinate entire population, actively monitoring vaccine development

It depends on the nature of the vaccine.

November 10, 2020, 06:48 PM

Covid-19 testing to be made available to all in S'pore from Dec.1, high-risk travellers to take PCR test before entering S'pore

Any company or individual can procure such a service from approved providers.

November 10, 2020, 06:42 PM

M'sian TV channel apologises for calling Kamala Harris' mother an illegal immigrant

Oh no.

November 10, 2020, 06:39 PM

Naughty or nice? Here's how the adult toy scene in S'pore has changed over time

Paradigm shift.

November 10, 2020, 06:01 PM

Scientists discover 2 new Greater Glider species in Australia resembling Gremlins

Having more species adds to biodiversity but that means more species are endangered too.

November 10, 2020, 05:59 PM

Remains of body found under bridge along Kallang Bahru, police investigating

😨

November 10, 2020, 05:42 PM

2 men fish rare turtle from Dakota canal, release it only after passers-by threaten to call police

Softshell turtles are often caught for consumption.

November 10, 2020, 05:23 PM

S'porean lady in final stages of blood cancer reunites with her only son in M'sia

Her final wish made possible with the help of compassionate people.

November 10, 2020, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.