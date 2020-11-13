Local online retailer sells handmade masks with penis & boobs designs for S$18 each

With the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have become a necessity in Singapore.

There are many aesthetically-pleasing face masks in the market right now but this one just about takes the cake.

Local online retailer Pop Your Hips recently released its line of facial coverings called "Naughty face masks".

Here's what the cheeky masks look like:

Black Willies

Pink Willies

Boobies

Here's what it looks like when worn:

Best social distancing masks

These handmade masks have been described to be the "best mask for social distancing" because if anyone can tell the print of the mask, chances are they're probably standing too close.

This reusable face mask is made of pre-washed cotton.

It comes in two sizes: A standard size of 13cm by 21cm and a men's size of 14cm by 21cm.

However, one will have to leave a note upon checkout to get the men's size.

Each mask costs S$18.

You can purchase the masks here.

But in case you don't fancy having private parts on your face, here are some of their other designs:

