Sembawang coffee shop sells 3.5-litre cup of Hoegaarden beer for S$65 nett

A fancy kopitiam in Sembawang has launched a 3.5-litre glass of Belgian Hoegaarden at S$65 nett.
This is the equivalent of seven pints.
The 3.5-litre glass is suitable for those who only want one drink at night.
It is also good for sharing for belt-tighteners.
Customers can choose between wheat or rosée for the huge cup.
The Patio, which has four food stalls and a bar, opens from 11am to 1am daily.
Address: 1018 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758495
Opening hours: 11-1am daily
Nearest MRT: Canberra
All photos via The Patio
