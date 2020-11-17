Sembawang coffee shop sells 3.5-litre cup of Hoegaarden beer for S$65 nett

A fancy kopitiam in Sembawang has launched a 3.5-litre glass of Belgian Hoegaarden at S$65 nett.

This is the equivalent of seven pints.

The 3.5-litre glass is suitable for those who only want one drink at night.

It is also good for sharing for belt-tighteners.

Customers can choose between wheat or rosée for the huge cup.

The Patio, which has four food stalls and a bar, opens from 11am to 1am daily.

Address: 1018 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758495

Opening hours: 11-1am daily

Nearest MRT: Canberra

All photos via The Patio