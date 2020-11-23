Back

Pasir Ris residents to have say in whether wildlife should stay or go

After a resident got injured by a wild boar.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 23, 2020, 12:00 PM

Following an incident of a wild boar injuring a resident in Pasir Ris, a survey has been conducted to seek residents' views on coexisting with the wild animals in the estate.

This was announced over the weekend by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also the anchor minister at Pasir Ris-Punggol.

Teo says his team has reached out to the injured resident and will be working with the Ministry of National Development and National Parks Board on this matter.

Pasir Ris residents to decide the fate of wild animals in Pasir Ris

The survey form, shared on Sunday (Nov. 22), stated that the survey period will last from Nov. 22 to Dec. 6.

Anyone can take part in the survey.

However, Pasir Ris residents' views will have more weight on the outcome.

The survey asks for the residents' views on three wild animals commonly seen in the estate - wild boars, chickens and dogs.

It stated that while the presence of these animals brings about a kampong spirit, they might also become a nuisance or threat to residents.

The residents can indicate their preference on how grassroot leaders can work with relevant agencies in dealing the wild animals.

Three options were given: Leave them alone in the estate, allow them to stay in Pasir Ris but control their populations and relocate or remove them from Pasir Ris.

What happened

The survey was created following an incident on Nov. 17 night whereby a woman was attacked by a wild boar in the vicinity of Sungei Api Api.

The woman said that the wild boar suddenly charged towards her from the forested area.

Another Pasir Ris resident that Shin Min Daily News interviewed shared that the area rarely has any sighting of wild boars.

He highlighted that there is however a construction work ongoing in the area and speculated that the wild boars might have lost their habitats.

The development work could have contributed to wild boars sighted in the area where the woman was injured by the boar.

Top photo by Jnzl via Flickr

