Garden-themed hotel buffet in Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

After an extensive refurbishment, Parkroyal on Beach Road's restaurant finally reopened on Oct. 15.

Ginger is a buffet restaurant that offers local and international cuisines.

Following its renovation, the restaurant now flaunts a tropical garden theme, with marbled tabletops, rattan ceiling fans, as well as a distinct floral narrative.

Here's what the restaurant looks like:

Reception

Main dining area

Show kitchen

Buffet line

Local and international cuisines

Apart from the beautiful decor, Ginger also has an extensive buffet menu.

Some of the restaurant's signature includes:

Sate lilit

River Prawn Laksa

Kueh Pie Tee

Crispy Lamb Ribs with Thai Mint Sauce

Chilli Crab with Mantou

Durian Pengat

Slow-braised Beef Rendang

From S$48++

With safe management measures in place, the restaurant can accommodate up to 138 guests at a time.

Here's how much it costs to dine at Ginger:

Ala carte lunch buffet (Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays): S$48++ (per adult), S$24++ (per child) Ala carte dinner buffet (Wednesdays to Sundays, Eve of and Public Holidays): S$58++ (per adult), S$29++ (per child)

Guests can also enjoy savings of one dines free with three paying adults if payment is made with a valid UOB or HSBC credit/debit card.

You can make an online reservation here.

Address:

7500 Beach Rd, Parkroyal on Beach Road, Singapore 199591

Opening hours:

Breakfast: 6:00am to 10:30am

Lunch: 12:00pm to 2:30pm

Dinner: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Top image from Parkroyal on Beach Road.