Garden-themed hotel buffet in Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

After an extensive refurbishment, Parkroyal on Beach Road's restaurant finally reopened on Oct. 15.
Ginger is a buffet restaurant that offers local and international cuisines.
Following its renovation, the restaurant now flaunts a tropical garden theme, with marbled tabletops, rattan ceiling fans, as well as a distinct floral narrative.
Here's what the restaurant looks like:
Reception
Main dining area
Show kitchen
Buffet line
Local and international cuisines
Apart from the beautiful decor, Ginger also has an extensive buffet menu.
Some of the restaurant's signature includes:
Sate lilit
River Prawn Laksa
Kueh Pie Tee
Crispy Lamb Ribs with Thai Mint Sauce
Chilli Crab with Mantou
Durian Pengat
Slow-braised Beef Rendang
From S$48++
With safe management measures in place, the restaurant can accommodate up to 138 guests at a time.
Here's how much it costs to dine at Ginger:
Ala carte lunch buffet (Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays): S$48++ (per adult), S$24++ (per child)
Ala carte dinner buffet (Wednesdays to Sundays, Eve of and Public Holidays): S$58++ (per adult), S$29++ (per child)
Guests can also enjoy savings of one dines free with three paying adults if payment is made with a valid UOB or HSBC credit/debit card.
You can make an online reservation here.
Address:
7500 Beach Rd, Parkroyal on Beach Road, Singapore 199591
Opening hours:
Breakfast: 6:00am to 10:30am
Lunch: 12:00pm to 2:30pm
Dinner: 6:00pm to 10:00pm
