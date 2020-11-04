Back

Garden-themed hotel buffet in Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

Instagram-worthy.

Fasiha Nazren | November 04, 2020, 05:44 PM

After an extensive refurbishment, Parkroyal on Beach Road's restaurant finally reopened on Oct. 15.

Ginger is a buffet restaurant that offers local and international cuisines.

Following its renovation, the restaurant now flaunts a tropical garden theme, with marbled tabletops, rattan ceiling fans, as well as a distinct floral narrative.

Here's what the restaurant looks like:

Reception

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Main dining area

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Show kitchen

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Buffet line

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Local and international cuisines

Apart from the beautiful decor, Ginger also has an extensive buffet menu.

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Some of the restaurant's signature includes:

Sate lilit

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

River Prawn Laksa

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Kueh Pie Tee

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Crispy Lamb Ribs with Thai Mint Sauce

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Chilli Crab with Mantou

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Durian Pengat

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

Slow-braised Beef Rendang

Photo from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

From S$48++

With safe management measures in place, the restaurant can accommodate up to 138 guests at a time.

Here's how much it costs to dine at Ginger:

Ala carte lunch buffet (Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays): S$48++ (per adult), S$24++ (per child)

Ala carte dinner buffet (Wednesdays to Sundays, Eve of and Public Holidays): S$58++ (per adult), S$29++ (per child)

Guests can also enjoy savings of one dines free with three paying adults if payment is made with a valid UOB or HSBC credit/debit card.

You can make an online reservation here.

Address:

7500 Beach Rd, Parkroyal on Beach Road, Singapore 199591

Opening hours:

Breakfast: 6:00am to 10:30am

Lunch: 12:00pm to 2:30pm

Dinner: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Top image from Parkroyal on Beach Road.

