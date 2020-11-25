Potent red wine chicken noodle & traditional Hakka yong tau foo from S$7 at Tekka Place

Readers who are foodies might be familiar with Hakka Pang a.k.a chef Pang Kok Keong.

Previously, Pang's Hakka kueh and dumplings were talked about as the mouth-watering delights they are.

Now, the man is back with more Hakka food.

Pang opened Pang's Hakka Noodles in Little India in July this year after closing his French patisserie Antoinette.

The Hakka chef previously said that he hopes his noodle store will give people the opportunity to understand Hakka food better.

Well, Pang offers many options to open your eyes to the world of Hakka noodles.

Here's what you can find at Pang's Hakka Noodles:

Pang's Hakka Red Wine Chicken Rice Noodle Soup (S$7) is made from three different types of wines, red wine lees, and homemade stock.

You'll get thick rice noodles, beancurd skin, tofu, and tender chicken — all steeped in that potent and extremely fragrant gravy. The noodles are great at absorbing the flavours of the gravy.

Pang's wheat noodles are made from recipes which were perfected after numerous tests. Commercially-produced noodles weren't up to his liking.

He wanted noodles that are free of artificial colouring and preservatives, have a good bite, don't become soggy quickly, and are able to soak up all the flavours in a bowl.

He said on Instagram:

"I hope all who've tried would see the effort we've put in, in creating a good bowl of [noodles]."

His Signature Hakka Noodle (S$7, both dry and soup) is definitely a bowl of noodles made from a labour of love.

It comprises thick chewy noodles, minced pork sauce (made from frying the pork with soy sauce, fish sauce and Chinese wine), lard and shallot oil, and a side of yong tau foo.

The lard makes a world of difference because it gives the noodles a fragrance.

Pang's yong tau foo is special as well.

It is stuffed with minced pork and salted fish from Penang. It's a very labour-intensive dish. The salted fish has to be steamed, deboned, and then sieved before mincing.

It comes in a light soup stock made from pork and chicken bones, ikan bilis, carrot, daikon, leek, and soy bean.

You can also add S$2.50 to make it a set with chicken wings.

Recently, Pang also started offering curry noodles.

The rempah (spice paste) in this dish is made from five different chillies, which, in his words, will make your tummy churn.

Free kopi, teh at Xin Tekka food hall

Pang's Hakka Noodles is located at Xin Tekka.

The food court is marketed as a gourmet food hall curated by food enthusiasts. It's a wonderful endeavour if not let down by poor footfall.

We visited on a Tuesday morning to dabao Pang's Hakka Red Wine Chicken Rice Noodle Soup and were offered free coffee from the owner of the drinks stall, Morning Boss.

There is an ongoing promotion to attract customers in the mornings.

Just turn up at Xin Tekka for breakfast between 8am and 10am and you'll get a free Kopi/ Kopi O/ Teh/ Teh O.

We understand that the promotion might run until the end of the year.

Xin Tekka also has other tenants like Rong Guang BBQ Seafood and Liang Ji

The former sells zi char dishes — Morning Boss told us that Rong Guang's chicken wings are excellent — while Liang Ji offers innovative dishes like mala bacon carrot cake and crab fried kway teow.

So do visit to give them a try as well. Happy eating.

Pang's Hakka Noodles

Location: Xin Tekka Stall 10, Tekka Place Annex Building Level 1, 2 Serangoon Road, S(218227) (map)

Operating hours: 9am - 8.30pm, daily

Social media: Facebook • Instagram

Top images via Pang's Hakka Noodles and @feliciaaeatss/Instagram