6 otters & 3 stray dogs get into intense stare down at Yew Tee canal

A family of six otters had a heated confrontation with three stray dogs at a canal in Yew Tee on Sunday (Nov. 29).

What happened

In a Facebook video shared by one Jin Ryeo-woon, the otters can be seen charging towards a certain direction.

A few moments later, two stray dogs sprinted towards them, forcing the otters to retreat.

However, the otters quickly turned back and charged towards the dogs.

They eventually dived into the canal, but a third dog soon appeared.

One of the otters noticed the three dogs still hanging around and proceeded to chase them away.

There appears to be no physical contact and none of the animals were harmed.

You can watch the entire face-off here:

Previous otter troubles

The otters in Singapore are no strangers to confrontations.

In March, two otter families found themselves in an epic gang fight in the portion of the canal that cuts through Braddell near Bishan.

Another two otter families also got into a territorial fight at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in May.

Top images from Jin Ryeo-woon/FB.