Osim S'pore selling hottest Christmas presents to pamper your body parts

Osim Singapore is selling two items that can easily qualify as the most wanted Christmas presents in 2020: Two different types of handheld massagers to pamper and soothe your aching body parts.

According to the Osim Facebook post on Nov. 7, 2020, the uPamper Mini and uDolly 2 are both massagers but have different qualities.

Osim put the two side-by-side to compare them so that customers can make an informed decision as to which is better, or to get both.

Small vs large

The uPamper Mini is smaller and is described as being able to vibrate more gently with its "Power Tap Massage", while the uDolly 2 is almost twice the size and its vibration is described as intense with its "Power Vibration Massage".

The uPamper Mini appears to have a smaller tool for targeting smaller body parts, while the uDolly 2 is meant to be used on a body part wholesale.

The smaller device looks compact enough to fit most handbags and can be brought out to be used on the go or when one is taking a short break from work, while the larger device appears to be more suited for home use alone after a long day or with another person who can hold it with two hands over the weekend.

What are the differences between the two?

Gentle

Based on Osim's marketing material, a gentle vibration from the uPamper Mini would lead to moderate relief for aching muscles with its tapping sensation to bring about a release of tension, as the model is seen with pursed lips, indicating she is consenting to the gentle stimulation.

Intense

However, with the uDolly 2, the model is seen breaking into a broad winsome toothy smile that can qualify as a silly grin, indicating she is enjoying the tension-releasing pleasure of the massager that will soon overwhelm her with body-wide relief.

Cordless design for usage everywhere

As both devices are cordless, they have to be charged fully to provide hours of endless relief and can be used anywhere without a wall socket, such as in the bathroom, by the balcony, in the car, while watching TV, or even when outdoors, or in another room in a house with thin walls, especially after your parents and children are asleep and you don't want to disturb them.

Questions about devices

However, as the marketing material is devoid of details, many questions abound.

Questions include if the devices are waterproof -- perhaps in anticipation of perspiring profusely while operating the devices as tired muscles are rubbed out completely -- and if Osim can make massagers that are not cordless but have to be plugged in so as to never ever run out of power, especially during the throes of muscle relief, as well as for the next iteration of the device to be more intense with pulsating action to treat muscle spams of all kinds.

Responses full of praise

In the comments section of the Facebook post, commenters were full of praise for the two Osim products:

Who can you buy this for?

While Osim's marketing material shows a young female model handling the device competently by herself, the product is open to all segments of the market young and old as everyone have muscles that are in need of some kneading and compressing.

So, don't be shy to buy this for your wives, girlfriends, mothers, grandmothers, aunties, and even as a secret Santa gift for your colleagues who look like they can use a good rub.

All photos via Osim