Famous Orient Express attraction in December will feature pop-up restaurant with Michelin-starred chef

Pop-up attraction Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express will be happening at Gardens by the Bay from Dec. 12.

Sailing towards Singapore

The attraction will feature two original 1930 train carriages, which are classified as National Treasures of France, and a 158-year-old locomotive.

In a media conference on Nov. 12, founder and producer of Visionairs in Art Lydie Blandeau shared that the carriages and locomotive are already sailing en route to Singapore from Paris.

This is the first time that the Orient Express, a luxury train service created in 1883, is being shipped out of France to Singapore.

Replica train station

Happening at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay, the exhibition will also feature a replica train station.

This was what it looked like then:

Visitors will be able to see archival documents, photos, news videos, movie extracts as well as cinematographic heritage inspired by the Orient Express.

To gain admission to the exhibition, visitors are required to reserve their tickets.

Admission tickets sold are only available for the selected time and date in accordance with Safe Management Measures.

Pop-up restaurant by Michelin star chef

As part of the exhibition, there will also be an Orient Express pop-up restaurant helmed by Yannick Alléno, a chef who was awarded twice with three Michelin stars.

The restaurant will be inside a replica of an Anatolia dining car:

Recipes have been created especially for the showcase and have been carefully curated to reflect and mirror the legendary meals of the era.

Alléno previously served at the same pop-up restaurant on an Orient Express car back in 2014 at the Arab World Institute in Paris, and again in 2016 for "La Table Orient Express".

Here's how much it will cost:

Monday to Friday

Lunch: S$168++ (12pm)

Dinner: S$318++ (6:30pm), S$388++ (8pm)

Saturday

High tea: S$58++ (11:30am to 4pm)

Dinner: S$318++ (6:30pm), S$388++ (8pm)

Sunday

Brunch: S$250++ (11:30am to 4pm)

Dinner: S$318++ (6:30pm), S$388++ (8pm)

All prices listed for food menu only, beverage and wines and spirits will be charged separately.

Bookings for the restaurant can be made here.

There will also be the Orient Express Road Café, a 40-seater pop-up cafe which will include local offerings like Kopi O as well as an exquisite selection of dishes prepared by a team helmed by Alléno.

Reservations will not be required and visitors can opt to take away their orders.

Top image courtesy of Lola Hakimian and Fonds de Dotation Orient Express.