Thai man mistakenly orders catbed during 11.11 sale thinking it's romantic couple tent

But there's always some risk that comes with online shopping, especially if you are not careful enough.

A man in Thailand was terribly disappointed by his purchase on Shopee recently.

He wanted to buy a camping tent, which he intended to share with his girlfriend.

It costs around S$20.

And has a pretty decent average rating of 4.2/5 too.

When the product was delivered, though, he ended up with this:

The man had supposedly mistaken a cat bed for a camping tent, and the online shop that he ordered the tent from was, in fact, a pet shop.

He only realised it after the item arrived.

Surprised by its size, he then shared this incident on Facebook to remind shoppers to look at the details carefully before making their purchase.

The hilarious post on Nov. 10 has since garnered over 20,000 shares.

Top image via โกศล แสนขันแก้ว/Facebook.