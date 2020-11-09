S'pore has an orchid hybrid named after Joe & Jill Biden

As the U.S. Presidential Election winds down, people on the internet are learning more about the next President-elect, Joe Biden.

Here's another throwback

During a state visit to Singapore in Jul. 2013, Joe Biden and his spouse Jill were presented with an orchid hybrid named “Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden”.

According to Straits Times (ST) , the couple was presented with the birth certificate of the orchid hybrid with purple flowers at the National Orchid Garden by the National Parks Board (NParks).

This orchid hybrid is "vigorous, free-flowering and long-lasting", NParks described.

The flowering sprays are about 30 to 50 cm long, bearing as many as 20 flowers each.

All floral parts are violet-blue for this hybrid.

Biden, who was then the vice president of the United States, was on a two-day state visit to discuss maritime issues and trade in Asia with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Singapore officials, reported ST.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by NParks