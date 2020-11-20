Back

Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

A little pricey.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

Earlier this year in May, the Green Monday Group announced that it would be rolling out two new products: OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip.

The plant-based alternatives for animal-based luncheon meat and meat strips have finally arrived in Singapore and were launched on Thursday (Nov. 19).

OmniMeat Luncheon currently on promotion at S$8.80 for 6pcs

The new two products, OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip, are currently available at selected NTUC FairPrice supermarkets at a promotional price of $8.80 per pack (U.P. $9.35) and $6.95 per pack (U.P. $7.55) respectively.

Starting from December 15, OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip will also be available in the major supermarkets and online retail platforms below:

  • NTUC FairPrice

  • Sheng Siong Supermarkets

  • Prime Supermarkets

  • RedMart

  • Hao Mart

  • Yes Naturals

  • Everyday Vegan

  • Affinity Food

  • The Veg Union

  • Greenies

  • Eat Organic

  • Friendly Vegetarian

  • Vegetarian World

  • aby Singapore

  • Aisles and Tiles

According to a Facebook page, All About Veggie, here's what the product looks like in real life, when it is uncooked and cooked:

Photo via All About Veggie/Facebook

Photo via All About Veggie/Facebook

Here's a review of the plant-based luncheon from the post by All About Veggie:

The long awaited #omnimeat luncheon meat came to our shores finally and i tried my first. Priced at $9.35/pkt (6pcs). The smell when cooking is pretty on point but taste wise is on the salty end (though I would prefer it to be more gamey and mockish), so you will need to have this with rice, bread etc. A good luncheon but I wish for the price to drop further as they launch in all supermarkets islandwide.

Photo via All About Veggie/Facebook

OmniMeat luncheon also available at restaurants across S'pore

In addition to catering to home cooks, the company has also collaborated with various establishments and eateries to offer the products for a dine-in setting.

Here are four dishes that are being served up at the different eateries:

1) OmniMeat Luncheon Sando ($22++) at the Raffles Courtyard in Raffles Hotel S'pore

photo of omnimeat sanda raffles hotel Photo via OmniFood and Raffles Courtyard

2) OmniMeat Luncheon Sushi ($26++) at the Mikuni Restaurant in Fairmont S'pore

Photo via OmniFood and Mikuni Restaurant

3) OmniMeat Luncheon Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio ($30++) at the Winestone in Mercure Singapore on Stevens’

Photo via OmniFood and Winestone

4) OmniMeat Luncheon Lasagna (S$16.80++) at COLLIN'S outlets

Photo via OmniFood and COLLIN'S

Here is a list of Accor Group hotels that offer dishes with OmniMeat:

  • Raffles Hotel Singapore - Raffles Courtyard

  • Fairmont Singapore - Mikuni Restaurant

  • Swissôtel The Stamford - CLOVE Burgers & Shakers

  • Swissôtel Merchant Court - Ellenborough Market Cafe

  • Mercure on Stevens - Winestone

These COLLIN’S outlets also offer OmniMeat on their menu:

  • Marina Square

  • Northpoint City

  • Cineleisure Orchard

  • Jubilee Square

  • Westgate

  • Funan

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • NEX

  • Great World

  • Jurong Point

  • Changi Airport Terminal 3

S'pore's first Green Common cafe & store to open in Vivocity in Jan. 2021

Green Monday Group also operates plant-based cafes and retail stores, called Green Common, in Hong Kong, and has announced that it will be opening Singapore's first cafe and retail store in Vivocity in January 2021.

    Top images via All About Veggie/Facebook

