Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

Earlier this year in May, the Green Monday Group announced that it would be rolling out two new products: OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip.

The plant-based alternatives for animal-based luncheon meat and meat strips have finally arrived in Singapore and were launched on Thursday (Nov. 19).

OmniMeat Luncheon currently on promotion at S$8.80 for 6pcs

The new two products, OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip, are currently available at selected NTUC FairPrice supermarkets at a promotional price of $8.80 per pack (U.P. $9.35) and $6.95 per pack (U.P. $7.55) respectively.

Starting from December 15, OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip will also be available in the major supermarkets and online retail platforms below:

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong Supermarkets

Prime Supermarkets

RedMart

Hao Mart

Yes Naturals

Everyday Vegan

Affinity Food

The Veg Union

Greenies

Eat Organic

Friendly Vegetarian

Vegetarian World

aby Singapore

Aisles and Tiles

According to a Facebook page, All About Veggie, here's what the product looks like in real life, when it is uncooked and cooked:

Here's a review of the plant-based luncheon from the post by All About Veggie:

The long awaited #omnimeat luncheon meat came to our shores finally and i tried my first. Priced at $9.35/pkt (6pcs). The smell when cooking is pretty on point but taste wise is on the salty end (though I would prefer it to be more gamey and mockish), so you will need to have this with rice, bread etc. A good luncheon but I wish for the price to drop further as they launch in all supermarkets islandwide.

OmniMeat luncheon also available at restaurants across S'pore

In addition to catering to home cooks, the company has also collaborated with various establishments and eateries to offer the products for a dine-in setting.

Here are four dishes that are being served up at the different eateries:

1) OmniMeat Luncheon Sando ($22++) at the Raffles Courtyard in Raffles Hotel S'pore

2) OmniMeat Luncheon Sushi ($26++) at the Mikuni Restaurant in Fairmont S'pore

3) OmniMeat Luncheon Tagliatelle Aglio e Olio ($30++) at the Winestone in Mercure Singapore on Stevens’

4) OmniMeat Luncheon Lasagna (S$16.80++) at COLLIN'S outlets

Here is a list of Accor Group hotels that offer dishes with OmniMeat:

Raffles Hotel Singapore - Raffles Courtyard

Fairmont Singapore - Mikuni Restaurant

Swissôtel The Stamford - CLOVE Burgers & Shakers

Swissôtel Merchant Court - Ellenborough Market Cafe

Mercure on Stevens - Winestone

These COLLIN’S outlets also offer OmniMeat on their menu:

Marina Square

Northpoint City

Cineleisure Orchard

Jubilee Square

Westgate

Funan

Paya Lebar Quarter

NEX

Great World

Jurong Point

Changi Airport Terminal 3

S'pore's first Green Common cafe & store to open in Vivocity in Jan. 2021

Green Monday Group also operates plant-based cafes and retail stores, called Green Common, in Hong Kong, and has announced that it will be opening Singapore's first cafe and retail store in Vivocity in January 2021.

Top images via All About Veggie/Facebook