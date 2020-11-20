Back

Oatly launches vegan ice cream without dairy, lactose & soy in S'pore for S$16.90

Available at Redmart and selected Fairprice Finest outlets.

Mandy How | November 20, 2020, 11:35 AM

Oatly's vegan ice cream in now available in Singapore.

The Swedish oat milk brand has designed the dairy, lactose, and soy-free dessert in six flavours:

  • Chocolate

  • Strawberry

  • Vanilla

  • Chocolate Fudge

  • Hazelnut Swirl

  • Salted Caramel

Photo via Oatly

Photo via Oatly

Photo via Oatly

The product is a Southeast Asia exclusive, with Singapore being its first market.

You can get it at online grocer Redmart and the following Fairprice Finest outlets:

  • 111 Somerset

  • Artra

  • Bedok Mall

  • Bukit Panjang Plaza

  • Bukit Timah Plaza

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Junction 8

  • Katong Village Hotel

  • LeQuest

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • The Clementi Mall

  • The Seletar Mall

  • The Woodgrove

  • Tiong Bahru Plaza

  • Valley Point

  • Waterway Point

  • Wisteria Mall

  • Yew Tee MRT

  • Zhong Shan Park

Prices

Each tub costs S$16.90, but there are a couple of ongoing promotions from now till Dec. 31, 2020.

For the remaining days in November, each tub will cost S$14.90 at Fairprice Finest.

In December, purchase two flavours for S$29.90 to receive a cooler bag at both Fairprice Finest and Redmart.

Photo via Oatly

If you're a fan of the Swedish brand, the Oatly finder helps you locate the nearest cafe that uses the oat milk in their beverages.

Top image via Oatly

