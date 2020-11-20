Oatly launches vegan ice cream without dairy, lactose & soy in S'pore for S$16.90

Oatly's vegan ice cream in now available in Singapore.

The Swedish oat milk brand has designed the dairy, lactose, and soy-free dessert in six flavours:

Chocolate

Strawberry

Vanilla

Chocolate Fudge

Hazelnut Swirl

Salted Caramel

The product is a Southeast Asia exclusive, with Singapore being its first market.

You can get it at online grocer Redmart and the following Fairprice Finest outlets:

111 Somerset

Artra

Bedok Mall

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Bukit Timah Plaza

Jewel Changi Airport

Junction 8

Katong Village Hotel

LeQuest

Paya Lebar Quarter

The Clementi Mall

The Seletar Mall

The Woodgrove

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Valley Point

Waterway Point

Wisteria Mall

Yew Tee MRT

Zhong Shan Park

Prices

Each tub costs S$16.90, but there are a couple of ongoing promotions from now till Dec. 31, 2020.

For the remaining days in November, each tub will cost S$14.90 at Fairprice Finest.

In December, purchase two flavours for S$29.90 to receive a cooler bag at both Fairprice Finest and Redmart.

If you're a fan of the Swedish brand, the Oatly finder helps you locate the nearest cafe that uses the oat milk in their beverages.

Top image via Oatly