Oatly launches vegan ice cream without dairy, lactose & soy in S'pore for S$16.90

Oatly's vegan ice cream in now available in Singapore.
The Swedish oat milk brand has designed the dairy, lactose, and soy-free dessert in six flavours:
- Chocolate
- Strawberry
- Vanilla
- Chocolate Fudge
- Hazelnut Swirl
- Salted Caramel
The product is a Southeast Asia exclusive, with Singapore being its first market.
You can get it at online grocer Redmart and the following Fairprice Finest outlets:
- 111 Somerset
- Artra
- Bedok Mall
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Bukit Timah Plaza
- Jewel Changi Airport
- Junction 8
- Katong Village Hotel
- LeQuest
- Paya Lebar Quarter
- The Clementi Mall
- The Seletar Mall
- The Woodgrove
- Tiong Bahru Plaza
- Valley Point
- Waterway Point
- Wisteria Mall
- Yew Tee MRT
- Zhong Shan Park
Prices
Each tub costs S$16.90, but there are a couple of ongoing promotions from now till Dec. 31, 2020.
For the remaining days in November, each tub will cost S$14.90 at Fairprice Finest.
In December, purchase two flavours for S$29.90 to receive a cooler bag at both Fairprice Finest and Redmart.
If you're a fan of the Swedish brand, the Oatly finder helps you locate the nearest cafe that uses the oat milk in their beverages.
Top image via Oatly
