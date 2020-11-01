Back

NUS staff not allowed to engage in 'intimate consensual relationships' with undergraduates

Code of conduct.

Mandy How | November 01, 2020, 12:49 PM

Staff at the National University of Singapore (NUS) are not allowed to engage in "intimate consensual relationships with any undergraduates", the school's 17-page code of conduct for staff stated.

The topic has been subject to some curiosity since Jeremy Fernando, a non-residential teaching staff of the Tembusu College, has been fired for "intimate association with an undergraduate".

Allegations of sexual misconduct involving two students have also been reported to the police by NUS.

NUS' code of conduct covers matters that include conflict of interest, respect for law matters, and personal relationships.

The university, under its code of conduct, defines "'intimate consensual relationships" to include marital, sexual, amorous, romantic, and emotional relationships, in both heterosexual and homosexual instances.

The code added that the "integrity of the Staff-Student relationship is the foundation of the University’s educational mission."

Graduate students

A simple sentence governs the staff-student relationships for undergraduates.

On the other hand, staff must not engage in such relationships with graduate students or any other students if they have, or are expected to have any "pedagogical, supervisory or mentorship responsibilities" over said student.

This includes but is not limited to course teaching, examining, grading, and advising.

Top image via Fadhir Mohamad on Google Maps

