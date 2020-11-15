Back

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 15, 3 imported

Afternoon update.

Tanya Ong | November 15, 2020, 03:34 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional three cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Nov. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,119.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are three new imported cases, all of whom had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

