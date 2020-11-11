18 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 11, no locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Nov. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,091.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are 18 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them, two are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs), and 14 are Work Pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 10 foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the last week

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

