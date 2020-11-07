Back

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 7, all imported cases

More updates tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 07, 2020, 03:39 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 7 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Nov. 7.

There are no locally transmitted cases.

All cases are imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,054.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Top image via Shawn Ang on Unsplash

Japan testing out vacuum gadget to retrieve earphones that've fallen onto railtracks

Useful.

November 07, 2020, 02:21 PM

Capitol S'pore's Outdoor Plaza has 'dome dining experience' with board games

Nice.

November 07, 2020, 02:01 PM

New species of parasitic wasp named after 'Godzilla' can dive underwater & hunt for aquatic caterpillars

Cool.

November 07, 2020, 01:45 PM

Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

Shop till you drop.

November 07, 2020, 01:04 PM

Around 17 million minks to be culled by Denmark after mutated Covid-19 strain discovered

12 people have been infected by the mutated strain.

November 07, 2020, 12:42 PM

Bangladeshi mum & daughter fight to stay together in S'pore after Covid-19 took their jobs

Stories Of Us: When Ramisa, 20, joined her mother in S'pore 3 years ago, the future looked bright. Now Covid-19 has put a roadblock on the family's hopes and dreams.

November 07, 2020, 12:39 PM

Telegram down: App not working as S'pore users suffer connectivity issues

It started at around 11.30 for some.

November 07, 2020, 11:49 AM

S$11 for 2 tickets at Golden Village S'pore from Nov. 9-12, 2020

Cheaper than student price.

November 07, 2020, 10:54 AM

3 men banned from US National Park after trying to cook 2 whole chickens in hot springs

Man with a plan.

November 07, 2020, 10:53 AM

Taiwan teen wakes up from 62-day coma after brother jokingly threatens to eat his chicken fillet

Must stop the brother.

November 07, 2020, 10:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.