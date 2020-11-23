Covid-19: 4 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 23.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,165.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

This makes it the 13th consecutive day with no locally-transmitted Covid-19 case in Singapore.

Five imported cases

All five cases reported today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Among the five cases, one (Case 58369) is a Singaporean who returned from India.

Another three (Cases 58370, 58371 and 58372) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58368), a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from France, is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

They had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Four more cases discharged

Four more cases have been discharged form hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,071 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

30 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 22.

