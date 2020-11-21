New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 21, 2020 arrived from Oman, Mexico, UK & Philippines

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Nov. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,148.

Five imported cases

All five of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the new cases today, four are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

Amongst the five imported cases, one (Case 58352) is a Singaporean and another (Case 58353) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Mexico and the UK respectively.

Another two (Cases 58354 and 58355) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

The remaining case (Case 58351) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Oman.

34 remain in hospitals

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,064 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 22 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

34 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 21.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 21:

Top photo via Changi Airport website.