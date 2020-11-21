Back

New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 21, 2020 arrived from Oman, Mexico, UK & Philippines

One person is in critical condition in the ICU.

Jane Zhang | November 21, 2020, 11:14 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Nov. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,148.

Five imported cases

All five of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the new cases today, four are asymptomatic, and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

Amongst the five imported cases, one (Case 58352) is a Singaporean and another (Case 58353) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Mexico and the UK respectively.

Another two (Cases 58354 and 58355) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

The remaining case (Case 58351) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Oman.

    34 remain in hospitals

    Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,064 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 22 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

    One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

    34 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

    28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

    No new locations visited by infectious cases

    MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

    No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 21.

    Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 21:

    Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

    Top photo via Changi Airport website. 

    Canadian woman, 21, who lost mobility in arm after donating blood: 'It's taken away my future'

    The rare act of puncturing her artery instead of her vein completely changed her life.

    November 21, 2020, 10:45 PM

    Man allegedly smacks 12-year-old boy in the face for cycling on Hougang PCN, tells boy 'don't argue with me'

    Police are investigating.

    November 21, 2020, 09:27 PM

    SIA & Cathay Pacific customers can rebook or refund tickets for free after air travel bubble postponed

    No extra charge.

    November 21, 2020, 09:09 PM

    Hong Kong reports 43 new Covid-19 cases & more than 60 preliminary infections on Nov. 21

    13 of the new cases announced today are unlinked.

    November 21, 2020, 07:27 PM

    Accident left ComfortDelGro taxi overturned at Loyang, both drivers conveyed to hospital

    Police investigations are ongoing.

    November 21, 2020, 06:54 PM

    Launch of S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble deferred by 2 weeks: Ong Ye Kung

    An update on the launch date will be released later.

    November 21, 2020, 05:23 PM

    Brave of Ong Ye Kung to pursue S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble: economist Donald Low

    The air travel bubble has faced some criticism after a surge in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong.

    November 21, 2020, 04:04 PM

    No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 11 days in a row

    More updates tonight.

    November 21, 2020, 03:33 PM

    SBS Transit bus driver offers spare mask to commuter about to alight & run back home

    Small kindnesses go a long way.

    November 21, 2020, 03:08 PM

    Videographer in S'pore films baby otters running & derping in slow motion as they bang into one another

    So cute.

    November 21, 2020, 02:56 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
    Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.