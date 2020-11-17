6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 17, 2020, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional six cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,130.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All of the six cases announced today are imported. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in November
Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
Nov. 4: 7
Nov. 5: 7
Nov. 6: 4
Nov. 7: 7
Nov. 8: 2
Nov. 9: 8
Nov. 10: 9
Nov. 11: 18
Nov. 12: 11
Nov. 13: 12
Nov. 14: 2
Nov. 15: 3
Nov. 16: 5
Nov. 17: 6
Top image by Kingsley Yang via Unsplash
