6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 17, 2020, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Matthias Ang | November 17, 2020, 03:34 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional six cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Nov. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,130.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the six cases announced today are imported. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

