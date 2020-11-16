Back

5 new cases of Covid-19, all imported, in S'pore on Nov. 16, 2020

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | November 16, 2020, 04:10 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional five cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Nov. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,124.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the five cases announced today are imported. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Top photo via Lawrence Wong / Facebook.

