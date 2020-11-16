5 new cases of Covid-19, all imported, in S'pore on Nov. 16, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional five cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Nov. 16).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,124.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All of the five cases announced today are imported. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in November
Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
Nov. 4: 7
Nov. 5: 7
Nov. 6: 4
Nov. 7: 7
Nov. 8: 2
Nov. 9: 8
Nov. 10: 9
Nov. 11: 18
Nov. 12: 11
Nov. 13: 12
Nov. 14: 2
Nov. 15: 3
Nov. 16: 5
Top photo via Lawrence Wong / Facebook.
