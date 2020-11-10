2 new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19, 7 imported cases on Nov. 10, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,073.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. One is in the community, and one resides in a dormitory.

There are also seven imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Top photo via Changi Airport website.