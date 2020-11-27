No year-end bonus for S'pore civil servants in 2020

There will be no year-end bonus payment for the civil service in light of the challenging economic conditions in Singapore caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced in a press release on Nov. 27, 2020.

No year-end bonus for civil servants

"The government, in consultation with the public sector unions, has decided that there will not be any year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) payment for civil servants," the press release wrote.

However, a one-time payment of S$1,200 will be given to lower-wage civil servants.

Around 2,400 government officers in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme and equivalent grades will receive the one-time payment.

13th month bonus to be paid out as usual

The government will also continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month ("13th month" bonus) to all civil servants.

"The public sector stands in solidarity with Singaporeans in this challenging economic environment," PSD wrote in its press release.

"Our public officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and worked tirelessly over many months, in the national fight against Covid-19. The government deeply appreciates the hard work of all public officers."

Top image via Roslan Rahman/ AFP via Getty Images