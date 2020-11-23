Netizens bash girls in 6s video for not wearing masks, drinking bubble tea openly on MRT

Facebook page SG Dirty Fella posted this video on November 20.

In the 6-second video, two girls — without masks — are seated in an MRT train, engrossed in their phones. One of them is sipping on bubble tea. It also appears that they were unaware they were being filmed.

The response from netizens were quite unforgiving, calling them "garbage", "stupid", and "siao charbo" (crazy women).

One person even said that it is such "selfish" acts that raise fine amounts imposed by authorities:

"[The amount] must be too small amount for them. When their wallet does not hurt, they [do] not learn their lesson."

Most of the comments continued in a negative vein, but there was at least one voice of reason:

Facebook user Tyaz Camelo asked:

"Why u just take [picture] of them...? And why u [never] try [talk] to them and [remind] them?"

May face fines

According to public transport operator SMRT, drinking and eating on trains will earn you a notification of offence which carries a fine of up to S$500.

Being in public sans mask is illegal in Singapore unless one is exercising or doing strenuous activity.

Those who do not wear a mask in public face fines of S$300 or more, as well as prosecution in court depending on the number of times they offend.

Top image via SG Dirty Fella/Facebook.