Back

Nike to launch Air Jordan basketball sneakers with auto-lacing technology on Dec. 30, 2020

Serious "Back to the Future" vibes.

Joshua Lee | November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Nike is launching an edition of Air Jordans (basketball sneakers) which utilises its patented auto-lacing technology called Nike Adapt.

This special edition of Air Jordans is called Air Jordan 11 Adapt, reported Complex, and will be released on December 30.

But there's no word yet on whether it will be released in Singapore.

Here are some photos:

Nike via Complex

Nike via Complex

Nike via Complex

Nike via Complex

Nike via Complex

This auto-lacing technology is not new. It has been around since 2016 and has been incorporated into various Nike footwear.

On the Nike SIngapore website, you can find the Nike Adapt BB Basketball and the Nike Adapt Huarache.

The technology is pretty innovative considering that the shoes need to be charged and the fit can be controlled via an app or a smartwatch. The shoes come with buttons which enable the wearer to pre-program the shoe's fit.

Each time the wearer puts it on, it automatically tightens to fit the wearer. The buttons also enable the wearer to loosen or tighten the shoes further.

Using the app, the wearer can also control the colour of the lights that flash on the shoes.

Fancy.

Here's a video where you can see the lacing and the charging of the Nike Adapt Auto Max in action:

For film buffs, the technology may be reminiscent of the famous "self-tying" shoes from the Back to the Future movie.

The shoes depicted in the movie also had a Nike logo.

On the website, Nike explains that the technology that goes into shoes include motion sensing accelerometers and gyroscopes, BlueTooth connectivity, capacitative touch controllers, high-power M4 cortex controllers.

It also has 8MB flash memory, QI-based wireless charging, and high-performance DC gear motor (which does the lacing) among others.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image credit: Nike via Complex.

B.B.Big’s matcha & red bean popsicles now available at S’pore supermarkets

365 days of sweltering hot weather is bearable with ice creams.

November 12, 2020, 07:21 PM

S'pore boss puts up gorgeous Deepavali deco, 3-day feast for her migrant workers: 'They're the real heroes'

Stories of Us: Here's how one company director is looking out for her workers and helping them celebrate Deepavali during Covid-19 in a safe and thoughtful way.

November 12, 2020, 07:15 PM

Kenny Rogers Roasters Tampines outlet now halal-certified

Yummy.

November 12, 2020, 06:45 PM

Do your kids have no idea what they want to do with their life? This ‘camp’ might help.

Try everything from testing DNA to ethical hacking.

November 12, 2020, 06:31 PM

Maserati allegedly drove against traffic in Tai Seng, hit GrabFood rider & fled but chased by public

The public allegedly found the car after the accident.

November 12, 2020, 06:21 PM

Here's a Christmas decorating & gifting guide to solve every S’porean's headache

It’s the season of gifting at UOL Malls.

November 12, 2020, 05:46 PM

Taiwan media: S'pore officials seeking discussions on potential travel bubble with Taiwan

Possible destination?

November 12, 2020, 05:42 PM

Local comedian Suhaimi Yusof baffled after his GrabFood delivery missing but order status is 'delivered'

He has been refunded.

November 12, 2020, 05:06 PM

IKEA S'pore selling live Christmas trees for S$59 & S$79, will have new festive menu in Dec. 2020

Sleigh bells ringing.

November 12, 2020, 04:41 PM

11 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 12, no locally-transmitted cases

Total number of cases now stands at 58,102.

November 12, 2020, 03:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.