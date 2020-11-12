Nike to launch Air Jordan basketball sneakers with auto-lacing technology on Dec. 30, 2020

Nike is launching an edition of Air Jordans (basketball sneakers) which utilises its patented auto-lacing technology called Nike Adapt.

This special edition of Air Jordans is called Air Jordan 11 Adapt, reported Complex, and will be released on December 30.

But there's no word yet on whether it will be released in Singapore.

Here are some photos:

This auto-lacing technology is not new. It has been around since 2016 and has been incorporated into various Nike footwear.

On the Nike SIngapore website, you can find the Nike Adapt BB Basketball and the Nike Adapt Huarache.

The technology is pretty innovative considering that the shoes need to be charged and the fit can be controlled via an app or a smartwatch. The shoes come with buttons which enable the wearer to pre-program the shoe's fit.

Each time the wearer puts it on, it automatically tightens to fit the wearer. The buttons also enable the wearer to loosen or tighten the shoes further.

Using the app, the wearer can also control the colour of the lights that flash on the shoes.

Fancy.

Here's a video where you can see the lacing and the charging of the Nike Adapt Auto Max in action:

For film buffs, the technology may be reminiscent of the famous "self-tying" shoes from the Back to the Future movie.

The shoes depicted in the movie also had a Nike logo.

On the website, Nike explains that the technology that goes into shoes include motion sensing accelerometers and gyroscopes, BlueTooth connectivity, capacitative touch controllers, high-power M4 cortex controllers.

It also has 8MB flash memory, QI-based wireless charging, and high-performance DC gear motor (which does the lacing) among others.

Top image credit: Nike via Complex.