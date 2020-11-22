Kovan pool allows humans & dogs to swim together from S$20/hour

Pawrents can now take your dogs for a dip in Kovan.

Mutts & Mittens Active is a dog daycare that features a pool, an activity course, and a clubhouse for dogs in need of some exercise.

However, they are now opening up their pool for dogs to have fun without participating in the daycare programme.

The Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is open five days a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There are three swimming time slots available on Monday and Wednesday, and five time slots available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Each slot lasts one hour, and is capped at a maximum 10 dogs in the pool, with a maximum of two humans accompanying each dog.

How to buy slots

Owners can purchase a pass of five swims for S$100. They can make the purchase either at their office in person or through WhatsApp.

The dogs will need to have a valid vaccination or titer test in order to go for a swim, so owners will have to show the vaccination card or titer test result to purchase the swim pass.

If owners choose to purchase the pass over WhatsApp, they can send the documents over and make a payment through bank transfer or PayNow.

They will then receive the physical pass on their first visit to the pool.

Single entry passes are not available at the moment.

Owners who have purchased the passes can either go down physically or call to book a swim slot.

Check out some doggos swimming here:

Details

Where: 862 Upper Serangoon Road

Opening Hours (sales office for buying the passes): 2pm to 5pm, daily (excluding public holidays)

WhatsApp Number: 8522 1566

More information is available on their Facebook page.

Top image adapted from Mutts & Mittens Facebook page, mojo.chocolate on Instagram