Mynah eats pizza directly off Proofer Bakery display counter at Punggol Waterway Point, staff accused of inaction

Exquisite taste.

Belmont Lay | November 05, 2020, 11:51 PM

A mynah was caught on video pecking at pizza displayed at the Proofer Bakery outlet in Waterway Point on Oct. 31.

A patron at the mall caught sight of the bird pecking at crumbs on the board in broad daylight.

The bird hopped away as a staff member approached the display, and the video panned away right after that.

The mall patron shared the incident on Facebook:

However, according to him, the staff's response to the incident was found wanting.

When he approached the bakery's staff informing them of what he saw the mynah do, he was allegedly told: "This issue happen many times and also was feedback. But no action taken."

The mall patron has since reported the matter to Proofer Bakery and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

