7 Myanmar nationals arrested at Sungei Tengah vegetable farm for suspected immigration-related offences

Seven Myanmar nationals were arrested on suspicion of immigration-related offences on Nov. 9.

A joint Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) operation was conducted at 5:00am on a vegetable farm located along Sungei Tengah Road.

According to a media release from ICA on Nov. 12, six makeshift shelters were found there, with the Myanmar nationals sleeping inside. The men are aged between 30 and 42 years old.

During preliminary investigations, they admitted that they have been staying in Singapore without valid immigration passes and have been working on the farm without valid work passes. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Penalties for immigration-related offences

Overstaying in Singapore is an offence. Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), the penalties for overstaying are a jail term of up to six months, plus a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

However, the ICA also takes a firm stance against people who employ immigration offenders.

Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), anyone found guilty of employing such an offender, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than six months and not more than two years, and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding S$6,000.

Employers are required to exercise due diligence in checking the employment status of workers before hiring them.

Top image from ICA.