White MPV with M'sian plates runs red light, hitting cyclist at junction in Sengkang

Dangerous driving.

Nigel Chua | November 19, 2020, 12:17 PM

A cyclist became the victim of an accident when a white Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) ran a red light in Sengkang on Nov. 16.

Video footage of the incident was uploaded on Facebook and Youtube by Roads.sg.

GIF via Roads.sg

According to the description of the video, this took place at the junction of Sengkang East Road and Compassvale Drive.

It appears that the white MPV saw the cyclist just before the moment of impact, as it braked and came to a halt.

Its driver also seems to have steered to the right, presumably attempting avoid the cyclist.

This meant that it hit the bicycle's front wheel, causing the cyclist to fall to the ground on the left side of the MPV.

Image via Roads.sg

The accident happened shortly after the lights turned green in favour of the cyclist.

The cyclist appears to have had started pedalling forward while the lights were still red, but only entered the road junction after the lights turned green.

The driver of the car which recorded the accident and a motorcyclist heading in the same direction, both stopped their vehicles in time.

The license plate of the white MPV indicates that it is a vehicle from Malaysia.

You can watch the full video here:

What to do in case of accidents with foreign vehicles

Those who get into accidents with foreign vehicles are required to make a police report as soon as possible, or within 24 hours of the accident.

The next step would be to make an insurance claim for damage or injury arising from the accident.

However, this is more complicated when a foreign insurer is involved.

Thus, the General Insurance Association (GIA) of Singapore advises those with a comprehensive motor insurance policy to claim against their own policy, to save on the inconvenience of claiming against an insurance policy from another country.

The GIA also warns that a claim against a foreign insurer may take longer, as compared to a claim against a local insurer.

Top image via Roads.sg

