2 motorcyclists collide & fly during discretionary right turn at Bukit Panjang junction

Both male motorcyclists, aged 42 and 65, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Ashley Tan | November 26, 2020, 11:26 PM

Two motorcyclists were involved in what appeared to be a rather severe accident on Nov. 25.

High impact

Dashcam footage posted to Facebook page Roads.sg captured the scene, which took place at the junction of Bukit Panjang Rd and Bangkit Rd.

In the video, a motorcyclist in yellow is about to make a discretionary right turn from the opposite lane.

As he crosses the middle of a junction, another motorcycle moving at high speed crashes into him.

Both riders are flung off their vehicles — the rider in yellow lands curled up in the middle of the junction, and the other rider flies through the air for several metres.

The latter appears to sit up after landing on the road, while one of the motorcyclist's helmet spins to a stop on the road.

The impact was so great that the second motorcycle was smashed, with the bollard receiving the brunt of the impact.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said that the accident occurred at around 7:39pm.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 42 and 65, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Discretionary right turns a hazard

Several Facebook users in the comments lamented the dangers of discretionary right turns.

Such areas are common sites for traffic accidents, and numerous accidents have led to petitions being formed and speeches in Parliament to scrap discretionary right turns.

Earlier this year, the Land Transport Authority announced that Red-Amber-Green (RAG) arrows will be installed at 1,200 junctions by 2023.

The arrows help control right turns at these junctions and make these crossings safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Top photo from Roads.sg

