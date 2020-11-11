Mos Burger S'pore opening first express outlet in S'pore at Holland Village

Mos Burger is opening its first express outlet in Singapore.

First express outlet in Singapore

This express concept is expected to open on Nov. 30 and will be located at Holland Village MRT Station.

Speaking to Mothership, a Mos Burger representative said that Mos Burger Express is a simplified concept outlet.

The outlet will also offer a menu that is said to be healthier and fuss-free.

This includes salad cups, wholemeal croissants as well as the more familiar fish and teriyaki chicken burgers.

Some dine-in seats available

There are also dine-in options, but it will be smaller and have lesser seating capacity compared to a Mos Burger outlet.

While this may be the first express outlet in Singapore, there are other express outlets in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Top image from @wat3rmelonjoys on Instagram and Art Noise.