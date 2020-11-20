Back

MOM revokes 4 work passes for breaching SHN requirements

Among the offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

Syahindah Ishak | November 20, 2020, 05:03 PM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revoked the work passes of four work pass holders for breaching stay-home notice (SHN) requirements in the past three months.

Three work permit holders and one S-Pass holder

In a Nov. 20 press release, MOM stated that among the four offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

They had left their places of residence without valid reasons and without seeking MOM's permission during the period of their SHN.

Two of the work pass holders had left their SHN residences and were detected by the MOM-issued Smartwatch.

The other two work pass holders, who served SHN at dedicated facilities, were not required to wear the Smartwatch.

They were reported by a member of public and an employer.

44 Work Passes revoked since May 1

Since May 1, 2020, MOM has revoked 44 work passes for breach of SHN requirements.

Those who fail to comply with the SHN requirements, including persons who tamper and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

MOM said that it will continue to take enforcement actions against work pass holders who do not comply with the requirements, including the revocation of work passes.

