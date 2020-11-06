MOM not taking further action against Liew Mun Leong family over illegal deployment of Parti Liyani

No further action will be taken against the former employers of Parti Liyani for illegally deploying her to work at Karl Liew’s home and office.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a media statement on Nov. 5, that it had previously investigated the former maid’s complaint of illegal deployment against her ex-employers in 2017 and 2018.

Her former employers are the prominent business leader Liew Mun Leong and his family.

MOM said it had consulted with the Attorney-General’s Chambers then after concluding its investigations.

“With AGC’s concurrence, in May 2018, MOM issued a caution against Mrs Liew Mun Leong and an advisory notice to Mr Karl Liew. This is consistent with actions taken in similar cases,” MOM said.

Further investigations carried out and ended

MOM said it initiated a review of the case and conducted further investigations following the recent High Court investigations.

MOM has since completed its review and consulted with the AGC on its recommendations.

MOM said: “AGC has affirmed the earlier actions taken by MOM against Ms Parti’s former employers on her illegal deployment to Karl Liew’s home and office, and has directed that no further action be taken against the parties involved in this matter.”

Liew junior charged

Liew junior, 43, was charged on Nov. 5 with lying while testifying during the trial involving Parti, and for lying to a police officer.

The former private banker faces one count of furnishing false information to a public servant and another separate count of giving false evidence during a judicial proceeding.

The first charge carries a maximum punishment of seven years’ jail and a fine.

Those convicted of giving false evidence can be jailed up to six months or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Parti, 46, was accused of theft by the Liews, and subsequently convicted and sentenced.

She was then acquitted of all charges by the High Court after an appeal.

