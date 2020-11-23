Back

4-room HDB resale flat in Bukit Batok transformed into modern Peranakan home

Complete with customised furniture and tiling done by local craftsmen.

Tanya Ong | November 23, 2020, 02:28 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

A HDB resale flat in Bukit Batok has been transformed into a modern Peranakan home, featuring customised furniture and intricate tiling.

The owner of the house, Gary Goh, told Mothership that he decided to adopt a modern Peranakan theme in memory of his grandmother, a Peranakan who took care of him and brought him up.

Goh, who is a financial consultant, explained that the interior was conceptualised by him.

However, he also got the help of local craftsmen, such as rattan specialists and local tiling contractors, who have experience working with Peranakan tiles, to execute his ideas.

Here's a look at his living room and dining area:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

The rattan-wood coffee table and TV console were put together by a 70-year-old rattan specialist from Chun Mee Lee Rattan Furniture.

Goh said: "I told him I wanted a table that can basically display my tiles. (I brought my tiles there!) For the TV console, I bought it. But what I did was I asked him to help me incorporate the rattan [into] it."

Most of the tiles in his home were purchased from a tile gallery in Chinatown, and then laid out by a tile contractor, whom Goh said was good for "intricate Peranakan tiling works" having been in the business for 43 years.

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

What Goh did was to to describe what he wanted in terms of the layout, and let the local craftsmen bring his customised designs to life.

Here's a look at some other parts of Goh's home, which has vintage and Peranakan details, such as air vents:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

His kitchen, featuring a repeated floral tile pattern:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

Sliding doors with a tile detail leading to a modern walk-in wardrobe:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

The walk-in wardrobe:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

A dressing table outside the master bedroom bathroom, with a partial glass window separating the spaces:

Before & after, master bedroom bathroom and make-up table. Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

The bathroom, with a flower basin and bamboo tap:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

Copper gold shower with a tile border:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

And the entrance to his home, featuring tiled steps:

Photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

A "vintage look"

Many of these local businesses have been around for decades, and Goh was hoping to support them during these tough times.

Working with local craftsmen, Goh said that they didn't use computers nor state-of-the-art technology. But through pencil and paper, he could somehow convey his ideas, which resulted in a "vintage look" that he wanted.

Goh said he spent over S$15,000 on the furniture, and tiling work, and the entire process of sourcing and renovating took about four months.

What he spent was "way cheaper" than engaging an interior designer, but the trade-off was that he had to liaise with different contractors and source for the materials himself, which could get "mentally and physically draining".

"Overall, I can tell you that [based on] how I drew and visualised the house to look, they really made my dream come true," he said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo courtesy of Gary Goh.

Certis suspends parking enforcement officer who smoked & threw cigarette butt at Woodlands void deck

Suspended.

November 23, 2020, 03:29 PM

5 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 23, no new local transmissions for 13th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases to 58,165.

November 23, 2020, 03:27 PM

Meet-and-pet miniature horses at ION Orchard for S$25/pax with free drink to raise funds for charity

For a good cause.

November 23, 2020, 02:51 PM

Netizens bash girls in 6s video for not wearing masks, drinking bubble tea openly on MRT

Oh no.

November 23, 2020, 02:16 PM

New mobile app by S'pore govt promises to block scam calls & flag shady SMSes

A collaboration between the National Crime Prevention Council, a team at GovTech, and the police.

November 23, 2020, 01:28 PM

Thailand royal power struggle may be behind explicit photo leak of consort Sineenat

Some intimate photos of the Thai royal consort have been shared online.

November 23, 2020, 01:19 PM

Breast Cancer Foundation apologises for 'any confusion or offence' caused by its ads

Actress Pam Oei said that the messages were "garbled."

November 23, 2020, 01:15 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption online using SingPass, bundled tour packages available

Support local.

November 23, 2020, 12:16 PM

S'pore biologist explains why wild boar was bold enough to go after woman's food on Pulau Ubin

Feeding wildlife is a big no.

November 23, 2020, 12:05 PM

Pasir Ris residents to have say in whether wildlife should stay or go

After a resident got injured by a wild boar.

November 23, 2020, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.