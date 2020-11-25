Back

20-year-old daughter of farmer wins Miss World Vietnam 2020

From humble roots to representing Vietnam on the world stage.

Andrew Koay | November 25, 2020, 05:38 PM

Vietnam has crowned its new Miss World Vietnam 2020 — a 20-year-old daughter of a farmer.

According to Tuoi Tre News, Do Thi Ha — who hails from the north-central province of Thanh Hoa — beat out 34 other pageant semi-finalists en route to the crown.

Along with the title of Miss World Vietnam 2020, Ha also received a cash prize of VND350 million (S$20,345), according to Saigon Online.

Image from Miss World Vietnam's Instagram

The second-year student at the National Economics University in Hanoi works as a calf carrier and a server reported Anglopedia.

Image from Miss World Vietnam's Instagram

However, Ha said that she did receive lots of moral support from her parents who are farmers and day labourers in Thanh Hoa.

Ha will now represent the South East Asian nation on the world stage at the Miss World 2020 pageant.

Top image from Do Thi Ha's Instagram, VietnamMiss_'s Instagram, and Miss World Vietnam's Instagram

