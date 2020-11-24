Back

Organiser responds after therapy horse petting sessions at ION Orchard store draw flak

The therapy horses often visit schools, nursing homes and hospitals.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 24, 2020, 12:51 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

24 November 2020 - 24 November 2020

Therapy animals in Singapore come in all shapes and sizes, including the size and shape of a miniature horse.

However, one charity, Equal-Ark Singapore Ltd (EQUAL), that has set up community meet-and-pet sessions with their therapy horses at a store in ION Orchard has drawn flak on social media over concerns of the welfare of their animals during such events.

Netizens raise questions about animals' stress & safety

Many have commented on their concerns over welfare and the health and safety surrounding the event:

Screenshot via FB

Screenshot via FB

Screenshot via FB

Screenshot via FB

Charity & store involved respond

Responding to the issues raised by members of the public, the two organisations behind the event, In Good Company and EQUAL, have since put out two statements.

Some of these answers have been advised directly by EQUAL’s CEO, Ng Tze Yong.

According to the charity's website, EQUAL is recognised as a Institute of Public Character (IPC), and offers horse-based therapy to youth, persons with special needs, families and the elderly with clinical depression and dementia, with stables at 100 Jalan Mashhor.

Here are the concerns that were addressed by both organisations:

Therapy animals are specially selected & trained

The statement highlighted that the therapy horses at EQUAL are specially selected and trained and were rescued by the charity when "they were no longer wanted".

They also added that a therapy horse has a similar role to a guide dog, rather than a circus animal, and that the event aims to show people how therapy horses help humans.

According to the statement, their therapy horses visit various urban environments, such as nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and even HDB estates in order to work with young kids with autism and the elderly with emotional issues.

Animals' welfare comes first

Both In Good Company and EQUAL have taken measures to ensure that the well-being of the therapy horses come first.

During their travel to the store at ION Orchard, the horses will be transported in a horse trailer pulled by a tow truck while being accompanied by an escort car with their trainers, who have spent a lot of time caring for the horses.

This method of travel is used by the charity when bringing the miniature horses to other beneficiaries.

The horse trailer had fans and ventilation vents to suit the Singapore's tropical weather and even has a remote camera to keep an eye of the horses.

The charity also added that it has been preparing the horses for the meet-and-pet session for several months, such as getting the horses comfortable with being at In Good Company's store:

This preparation also includes helping the horses get comfortable with new objects (fabric, lights), new spaces and sounds, and different kinds of human interaction. Our store space will also be adjusted to accommodate the horses, with dimmed lights and lowered music volumes. The horses are only deemed ready for travel and for this event after they have been completed these acclimatisation exercises and are thoroughly accessed by their trainers.

Closed-door event will have rest time for horses

The organisers highlighted that the event will be kept very small, as it will be a closed-door event.

Entry to the event will be limited and is strictly by pre-event bookings, with only two people allowed to interact with the horses for each session.

The miniature horses will also be rotated in pairs and get 30-minute rest periods, which is half the time they usually spend with beneficiaries.

You can read their full statement here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via In Good Company & EQUAL

Biden picks former secretary of state John Kerry as climate envoy

This is the first time that the U.S. government will have an official dedicated to climate change.

November 24, 2020, 12:44 PM

S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers from separate individuals cannot be combined for single purchase

Not allowed.

November 24, 2020, 12:32 PM

S$2 million increase in money cheated through WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram scams for 1st half of 2020

The cons typically involved the scammers impersonating the victim's friends.

November 24, 2020, 12:03 PM

S'pore woman, 30, allegedly locked out of home by dad if she's not home by 7pm

If she tried to enter after 7pm, both her and her mother would be scolded.

November 24, 2020, 11:41 AM

73 new Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, situation worsening, govt says

Another wave possibly.

November 24, 2020, 03:10 AM

M'sia reports record 1,884 new Covid-19 cases in 1 day, highest ever

Another wave.

November 24, 2020, 01:23 AM

Covid-19: 4 more discharged from hospitals, no new places visited by infectious cases in S'pore

Today's update in full.

November 23, 2020, 11:27 PM

Famous Kyoto fire ramen opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, 1-for-1 ramen Nov. 27-29

Feel the heat.

November 23, 2020, 11:17 PM

Feeling 'heat & anger': EDB chief opens up about recent mental health struggle

He says that it's OK not to be OK.

November 23, 2020, 09:12 PM

YouTuber who raised over S$20,000 after lawyer's letter from Leap Vista explains what money will be used for

An update for his backers.

November 23, 2020, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.