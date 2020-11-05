90-minute Korean BBQ & Hotpot at Toa Payoh is having limited time sale of S$12.80 vouchers

Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot, located at Toa Payoh, is offering a 90-minute buffet.

The buffet offers over 50 different food items such as seafood like crab and prawn and a variety of marinated meats.

A typical buffet at Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot's Toa Payoh costs around S$17.80 on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and S$19.80 on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays.

Limited time sale on Qoo10

But it is now having a limited time sale of vouchers which brings the prices down to S$12.80 for weekdays and S$15.80 for weekends.

You can purchase a voucher to redeem the buffet on Qoo10.

Do note that this voucher will only be valid at its Toa Payoh outlet.

The voucher is only valid for two months from the date of purchase.

As of the time of writing, there are 78 vouchers left.

Here are some photos at Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot:

Here are some photos of the ingredients:

Details

Michin Korean BBQ and Hotpot

Address: Blk 18 Toa Payoh Lor 7 Singapore

