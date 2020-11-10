Car flies sideways into air after hitting lane-changing Mercedes on Upper Bukit Timah Rd, 1 hospitalised

An accident on Upper Bukit Timah Road on the evening of Nov. 6 saw one car vaulted sideways into the air, and led to one woman being sent to the hospital.

White Mercedes changed lanes, hit oncoming car

According to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, a grey car could be seen stopped at the traffic light at the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Gombak Drive, with its left blinker on.

Suddenly, a white Mercedes pulled out from behind the grey car and into the next lane.

The white Mercedes was then hit from behind by an oncoming car in the lane it was merging into.

Due to the impact, the oncoming car was projected sideways into the air.

As the camera car drove off, the car which was vaulted sideways into the air could be seen sitting right side up in the middle of the intersection, with other cars navigating around it.

One hospitalised

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to an accident involving four cars along Upper Bukit Timah Road toward Jalan Anak Bukit at 6:49pm on Nov. 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed a 27-year-old female driver conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

SCDF assessed two other persons for minor injuries, who subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

You can watch the full video, which features animated Cantonese narration of and reactions to the accident by the passengers of the camera car, here:

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante.