Back

Ex-Alexa engineer develops MeowTalk app to translate cat's meow

Enslavement of humans is now.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2020, 02:02 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

A former Amazon Alexa engineer has developed an app, MeowTalk, that aims to translate your cat’s meow.

This marks the most significant advancement in artificial intelligence and human ingenuity, as well as feline totalitarianism.

MeowTalk: Understand you cat

MeowTalk records the sound of the meow and tries to identify the meaning.

Human input is required though.

The cat's owner has to label the translation to establish a database for the AI software to learn from.

Machine-learning software becomes more accurate the more it is used as it can better understand each individual cat's voice.

No universal cat language

There are currently only 13 phrases in the app’s vocabulary.

These terms include: “Feed me!”, “I’m angry!” and “Leave me alone!”

Cats do not share a language, research has shown.

Cats do not even meow at one another, but only at humans.

If cats do have a language, it is not universal, as cats' vocalisations are as temperamental as cats.

Each cat’s meow is unique and caters to its owner.

But some cats are more vocal than others.

This makes the feline species different from their human servants.

The app's translation differs with each individual profile as a result.

Ultimate goal: Cat collar with human voice

Javier Sanchez, group technical program manager at app developer Akvelon, said in a webinar on its website that the eventual aim is to develop a smart-collar, BBC reported.

The goal is for the cat collar to project a human voice right after the technology translated the cat’s meow instantly.

“I think this is especially important now because, with all the social distancing that's happening, you have people that are confined at home with... a significant other - this feline,” Sanchez added.

“This will enable them to communicate with their cat, or at least understand their cat's intent, and build a very important connection.”

App available

The app is available free on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Reviews have been mixed as some claim the app is near nonsensical and as whimsical as cats, while others rated it favourably, saying it has now allowed human servants to attend to all the cat's orders any time of the day as the pet is clearly understood.

Photos via MeowTalk

'Hidden' supermarket at Holland Village mall has dessert corner, deli & Jap restaurant

Grocery shopping is a legit past time.

November 22, 2020, 01:13 PM

Hoping for a miracle: S'porean, 27, gets terminal disease after trumping hair loss, breast cancer & brain tumour

Stories of Us: To say that Chan See Ting has been dealt a bad hand is an understatement. But the 27-year-old tells us why she is able to find joy amidst all the pain that has come her way.

November 22, 2020, 12:33 PM

SGH warns of scammers calling victims, asking them visit hospital without providing reason

Don't provide your personal information.

November 22, 2020, 12:16 PM

F&B service staff in S'pore reveal horror stories of the worst, most entitled customers they've met

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 22, 2020, 12:03 PM

Largest dog run in the east & bird perch opens at East Coast Park

New place for your doggo to run free.

November 22, 2020, 11:30 AM

Mark Lee thanks wife Catherine Ng for walking with him through life & on red carpet at 57th Golden Horse Awards

Best husband award.

November 22, 2020, 11:03 AM

S'pore-based photographer shoots Tiong Bahru & gives it cinematic Wong Kar-wai feel

As if Tony Leung & Meggie Cheung might appear at any moment.

November 22, 2020, 05:03 AM

S'porean lawyer Tan Boon Wah wins Golden Horse Awards for writing Best Original Film Song 'Your Name Engraved Herein'

Congrats!

November 22, 2020, 12:39 AM

New imported Covid-19 cases on Nov. 21, 2020 arrived from Oman, Mexico, UK & Philippines

One person is in critical condition in the ICU.

November 21, 2020, 11:14 PM

Canadian woman, 21, lost mobility in arm due to rare mishap when donating blood

The rare act of puncturing her artery instead of her vein completely changed her life.

November 21, 2020, 10:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.