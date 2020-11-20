Meow, by M E Owmeow, a book written from the perspective of a cat is riveting read

A tweet by a man perplexed with his book purchase has gone viral.
Here's the book.
And here's the gritty tale of a feline life.
Menyesal aku beli buku ni, patut la ada discount. pic.twitter.com/u7CojGCpsD— Bella Hadid (@nabilfikran10) November 14, 2020
The tweet details the man's regret at buying the book, and his realisation why it was on discount in the first place.
Other readings of the magnum opus tended to focus on the fact that the words are just "Meow".
/Lt baca buku ini bikin nangis— Literary Base📚 (@literarybase) November 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/bNwPYIMN13
But it makes sense considering what the novel was going for, seeing the description on Goodreads.
"Meow is a novel for cats written from the perspective of a cat."
It will set you back S$18 if you get it on Book Depository.
Cats love it.
Studying for the meowster class @iizcat pic.twitter.com/6MopXFchRY— 9GAG (@9GAG) September 1, 2018
Same vibe:
Now this kind of avant garde POV look at the life and times of an alley cat might not be for everyone, and that's perhaps the reason for the author's other seminal work:
Riveting.
Image from Nabilfikran10 and 9GAG
