Back

Famous Kyoto fire ramen opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, 1-for-1 ramen Nov. 27-29

Feel the heat.

Mandy How | November 23, 2020, 11:17 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Menbaka Fire Ramen is officially opening at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, at 3:40pm.

This is their first outlet outside of Kyoto, Japan.

Quite safe, overall, generally, mostly

Those who are not acquainted with the name should know that their ramen will be set on fire in front of you.

The chef ignites negi oil to create a "tall fire" before pouring it over the ramen broth, which apparently results in a rich and smoky flavour.

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

For safety reasons, diners will be asked to place their hands behind their backs during the presentation.

The restaurant assures customers that they have been serving customers for more than 30 years and no one has died from it. Yet.

Diners are also not allowed to share a bowl of ramen, although the restaurant did not state why.

Menu

Here are some of the dishes you can find at Menbaka:

  • Tonkotsu Fire Ramen (S$18.90, Singapore-exclusive)

  • Shoyu Fire Ramen (S$17.90)

  • Vegetarian Fire Ramen (S$16.90)

  • Kyoto Menbaka Fried Rice (S$9.90)

  • In-house Karaage (S$7.90)

  • Gyoza (S$6.90)

  • Charred Butter Corn (S$3.00)

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

For drinks, there's Kyoto Matcha Beer (S$12) and Matcha Latte (S$7.90 for hot and S$8.90 for iced).

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

Photo via Menbaka Fire Ramen

One-for-one

Image via Menbaka Fire Ramen

From Nov. 27 to 29, Menbaka is running a one-for-one promotion on all fire ramen, while stocks last.

Address: 8 Grange Road, Cineleisure Orchard #05-03, Singapore 239695

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Menbaka Fire Ramen

Feeling 'heat & anger': EDB chief opens up about recent mental health struggle

He says that it's OK not to be OK.

November 23, 2020, 09:12 PM

YouTuber who raised over S$20,000 after lawyer's letter from Leap Vista explains what money will be used for

An update for his backers.

November 23, 2020, 08:28 PM

Thousands of travellers quarantined inside Shanghai airport after 2 cargo staff test positive for Covid-19

Travellers are waiting to be tested for Covid-19.

November 23, 2020, 06:38 PM

S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble deferral a joint decision: Chan Chun Sing

According to the Minister, both cities also share their daily Covid-19 updates with each other.

November 23, 2020, 06:32 PM

NTU employees raise over S$10 million for student aid by donating their unused annual leave days

The highest donation was 15 days.

November 23, 2020, 05:43 PM

4 suspects, aged 15 to 21, being investigated for love scam & allegedly cheating victim of S$12,200

Sad.

November 23, 2020, 05:09 PM

Convicted paedophile Richard Huckle sodomised, tortured, strangled & stabbed up nose in prison as payback for sexually abusing children

Prisoner accused of his murder wanted to give paedophile a taste of his own medicine.

November 23, 2020, 04:04 PM

Certis suspends parking enforcement officer who smoked & threw cigarette butt at Woodlands void deck

Suspended.

November 23, 2020, 03:29 PM

5 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 23, no new local transmissions for 13th consecutive day

This brings the total number of cases to 58,165.

November 23, 2020, 03:27 PM

Meet-and-pet miniature horses at ION Orchard for S$25/pax with free drink to raise funds for charity

For a good cause.

November 23, 2020, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.