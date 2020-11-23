Famous Kyoto fire ramen opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, 1-for-1 ramen Nov. 27-29

Menbaka Fire Ramen is officially opening at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 24, at 3:40pm.

This is their first outlet outside of Kyoto, Japan.

Those who are not acquainted with the name should know that their ramen will be set on fire in front of you.

The chef ignites negi oil to create a "tall fire" before pouring it over the ramen broth, which apparently results in a rich and smoky flavour.

For safety reasons, diners will be asked to place their hands behind their backs during the presentation.

The restaurant assures customers that they have been serving customers for more than 30 years and no one has died from it. Yet.

Diners are also not allowed to share a bowl of ramen, although the restaurant did not state why.

Menu

Here are some of the dishes you can find at Menbaka:

Tonkotsu Fire Ramen (S$18.90, Singapore-exclusive)

Shoyu Fire Ramen (S$17.90)

Vegetarian Fire Ramen (S$16.90)

Kyoto Menbaka Fried Rice (S$9.90)

In-house Karaage (S$7.90)

Gyoza (S$6.90)

Charred Butter Corn (S$3.00)

For drinks, there's Kyoto Matcha Beer (S$12) and Matcha Latte (S$7.90 for hot and S$8.90 for iced).

One-for-one

From Nov. 27 to 29, Menbaka is running a one-for-one promotion on all fire ramen, while stocks last.

Address: 8 Grange Road, Cineleisure Orchard #05-03, Singapore 239695

Opening Hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

