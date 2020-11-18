Mellower Coffee S'pore closes Marina One outlet

Mellower Coffee, a coffee chain from Shanghai, is known for its fancy-looking cotton candy coffee.

Prior to Covid-19, the coffee chain opened seven outlets in Singapore.

The latest one, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened late last year.

Recently, Mellower Coffee announced that it will be closing its outlet at Marina One.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 17, the coffee chain announced the closure and thanked patrons for their support.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Google Maps and Eileenleeck/Instagram