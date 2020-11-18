Back

Mellower Coffee S'pore closes Marina One outlet

6 outlets now.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 18, 2020, 05:01 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Mellower Coffee, a coffee chain from Shanghai, is known for its fancy-looking cotton candy coffee.

via Eileenleeck/Instagram

Prior to Covid-19, the coffee chain opened seven outlets in Singapore.

The latest one, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened late last year.

Recently, Mellower Coffee announced that it will be closing its outlet at Marina One.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 17, the coffee chain announced the closure and thanked patrons for their support.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Google Maps and Eileenleeck/Instagram

Handmade fries stall at Chomp Chomp Food Centre sells mentaiko mayo sauce at S$12/bottle

For those who love Mentaiko sauce.

November 18, 2020, 06:47 PM

Sanrio Ice Cream Fondue Kits with Hello Kitty, Pompompurin & more available in Hong Kong

So cute.

November 18, 2020, 06:36 PM

S'pore woman jailed 10 months 2 weeks for abusing helper who had to climb down 15 storeys to escape

The victim was abused over a span of six months.

November 18, 2020, 06:12 PM

S'pore marine biologist calls out getai host Wang Lei for promoting products made from endangered giant clams

Giant clams are over-exploited for their shells.

November 18, 2020, 05:56 PM

Indonesian man sells meteorite that crashed through his roof for S$2.48 million

Literally fell from the sky.

November 18, 2020, 05:17 PM

3,000 S'pore civil servants to be paid S$10 million due to HR & IT system errors

The majority of errors affected male civil servants who had a reduction in the length of their National Service.

November 18, 2020, 05:08 PM

US state of North Dakota records world's highest Covid-19 mortality rate, 1 out of 1,000 residents have died

The governor has mandated the wearing of masks as the pandemic in the state intensifies.

November 18, 2020, 03:50 PM

M'cyclist, 28, dies after incident along AYE, family appealing for info

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 18, 2020, 03:45 PM

2 men arrested for entering S'pore with 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, fiberglass boat seized

Unlawful entry.

November 18, 2020, 03:39 PM

S'pore reports 0 new local cases of Covid-19 for 8 days in a row

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

November 18, 2020, 03:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.